Shirley E. (Getter) Behler-Haynes, of Bethlehem Twp. died, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenburg. She was the wife of James Haynes and the late Robert J. Behler, who died in 1996. She was born in Allentown on June 1, 1937 to Walter and Edna (Getter) Zimmerman. She worked for Lehigh Valley Refractory, Whitehall in office work for many years until retiring and also Crowder, Inc. Allentown. Shirley is a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORSIn addition to her husband; children: Kerry R. of Drums and Karen S. wife of David A. Christman of Palmerton; grandchildren: Shane and Brandy; great-grandson: Terrell; grand-dog Otis. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her church 2700 Jacksonville Rd, Bethlehem, 18017, followed by the service at 11 AM. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, memorials to the church. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019