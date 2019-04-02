Shirley E. Ryan, age 78, of Macungie and formerly of Mahanoy City died Sunday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Born in Mahanoy City she was the daughter of the late John D. and Elizabeth M. (Ward) Thomas. She was a 1959 graduate of Mahanoy City High School. In 2000 she reorganized the alumni group after a 52 year hiatus and was instrumental in helping to save memorabilia from the former high school. She was past president of the alumni association and was also a member of the Mahanoy Area Historical Society. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC of Mahanoy City and a more than fifty year member of the Order of Eastern Star Puritan Chapter # 126. She was employed 38 years with the federal government having worked for the US Information Agency and the US Public Health Service in Washington and the Social Security offices in both Allentown and Bethlehem. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband Paul J. Ryan who died on September 12, 2009. She is survived by her sister Beth Rusin and her husband Jack of Macungie, a nephew John D. Rusin and his wife Celeste of Toms River, NJ, a niece Nicole Rusin Hausman and her husband Robert of Allentown, a great niece Amanda Rusin along with aunts and several cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a religious service to be held at 12:30 PM Saturday at Sky View Memorial Park in Hometown. The Rev. Craig Zimmerman will officiate. Contributions in Shirley's name to the Mahanoy Area Historical Society or the Endowment Fund of St. Paul's UCC would be appreciated by the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary