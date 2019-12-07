Morning Call Obituaries
|
Shirley F. (Breinig) Baxter, 90, of Macungie, died November 20, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul G. and Elda C. (Dreisbach) Breinig. Shirley was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown, and a member of the Liberty Bell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, she will be deeply missed.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, Ric & wife Martha of Emmaus, James & wife Dorian of Catskill, NY, and Peter & wife Paola of Garnet Valley, PA; her sister Joan Breinig of Allentown, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 9am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or Asbury United Methodist Church, 18104.

Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2019
