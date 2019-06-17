Shirley J. (Kingcaid) Lawall



Shirley J. Lawall, 82, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She shared over 55 years of loving marriage with her husband, Peter Lawall. Born in West Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mahala Kingcaid. Shirley graduated 10th in her class from Whitehall High School in 1954. Previously, she was employed at PPL, Salem UCC Nursery School, and Leh's Department Store Whitehall. In 2008, she retired from her position in accounts payable of Pipeline Petroleum. Shirley served as the secretary of the West Catty Playground Association, secretary of the Whitehall Exchangettes Club and Republican Committeewoman. She taught Sunday School at Salem UCC Catasauqua for over 30 years, and she was a member of St. John's UCC Howertown. She loved planting in her garden, hosting parties, and sharing fun times with her lifelong friends and family. She was proud of her daughters' and grandchildren's achievements, which were the fruition of her encouraging and unconditional love. Shirley will be missed by her husband; daughters, Michelle, wife of John Schmidt; Marcie, wife of Dan Mulligan; and Melissa, fiancé of Tyrone Burton, and her grandchildren, Peter and Michael Schmidt, Marissa Lawall, and Ryan (Hilary), Jessica, Liam and Aileigh Mulligan. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Raymond Kingcaid.



Services are at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. John's UCC Howertown, 22 Atlas Road, Northampton, PA 18067



The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall



is honored to handle her arrangements



