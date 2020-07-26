1/
Shirley J. Moyer
{ "" }
Shirley J. Moyer 81, of New Tripoli, formerly a life long resident of Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2020. Born in Catasauqua she was a daughter of the late LeRoy H. and Clara L. (Woodring) Moyer. Shirley worked for the Rodale Press, and at various garment factories. Surviving is her brother Larry R. and wife Sandy (Saylor) of Williamsport. Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Arthur, and her sister Marian DeLong. Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
