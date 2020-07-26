Shirley J. Moyer 81, of New Tripoli, formerly a life long resident of Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2020. Born in Catasauqua she was a daughter of the late LeRoy H. and Clara L. (Woodring) Moyer. Shirley worked for the Rodale Press, and at various garment factories. Surviving is her brother Larry R. and wife Sandy (Saylor) of Williamsport. Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Arthur, and her sister Marian DeLong. Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.



