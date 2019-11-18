Home

Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley J. Suranofsky


1938 - 2019
Shirley J. Suranofsky Obituary
Shirley J. Suranofsky, 81, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Gracedale, of Nazareth. She was born on February 28, 1938 in Nazareth. She was the daughter of the late Lester Thomas Sr. and Ellen (Siegfried) Thomas. She will be deeply missed by son, Dennis W. Suranofsky and wife Kathleen, of Pen Argyl; grandchildren, Samantha and Kristen Suranofsky; siblings, Lester Thomas, Jr., Russell Thomas, Leona Russoli, Donna DeReinzi, all of Nazareth; many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brothers, Kenneth, Douglas and Gary Thomas; sister, Sandra Schmidt; former husband, Donald "Duck" Suranofsky, who remained special to each other. Services presided by Rev. Dr. Dean Frey will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, of Hecktown. Calling hours will take place in the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plainfield Twp. Athletic Association in care of Dennis Suranofsky and/or the funeral home. Please see full obituary and offer condolences at

www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2019
