Shirley G. Caldwell, 93, of Bethlehem, died May 11, 2020 in her daughter's residence. She was the wife of the late Laurence B. Caldwell. Born June 3, 1926 in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma (Bartholomew) Grundstrom. She was an active charter member of the Church of the Manger U.C.C., Bethlehem, where she was a member of the Woman's Guild, Sunday School teacher, parish visitor, and an usher. Shirley is survived by her son, Dr. Craig B. Caldwell and wife Lesley of Columbus, OH; daughter, Lynn C. Rawhouser and husband Rene of Allentown; 5 grandchildren, Travis Caldwell and wife Jana, Brian Rawhouser and wife Tarah, Matthew Caldwell and wife Kerry, Julie Konjoian and husband Brett, Scott Rawhouser and wife Kimberly; 11 great grandchildren, Alise, Kamryn, Nadia, Miles, Liam, Margot, Lilah, Bennett, Nola, Reyna, and June. Memorial services will be announced at a time when all family and friends can gather together. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Manger U.C.C., 1401 Greenview Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
