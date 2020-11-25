1/1
Shirley K. Lehr
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley K. Lehr, 86, formerly of Schnecksville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Genesis Health Center, Voorhees, NJ. She was the wife of the late Alton G. "Butch" Lehr, Jr., who passed away in 2007. Born in Allentown on September 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Catherine (Bechtel) Bold. Shirley retired from Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, working as a buyer for the cafeteria and restaurant. She also owned & operated the Old Post Inn, Slatington along with her late husband Butch. Shirley was a former member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville and the Schnecksville Fire Company.

She is survived by daughter: April and husband Gregory Rogers of Medford, NJ; sons: Barry Lehr and wife Jalaine of Slatington, Jay Lehr and wife Carrie of Schnecksville, Christopher Lehr and partner Laura of Ft. White, FL; grandchildren: Dr. Elyse and husband Dr. Gary MacDonald, Marisa Lobach and partner Brent Daniel, Brandon Lehr, Jenna Lehr. She was preceded in death by her brother John "Jack" Bold, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow service at Neffs Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Barry, April & family
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She will always be remembered as a hard worker and a fun loving woman. She loved her family & her music. I'm sure she's singing in the choir in heaven. Thinking of you all & keeping you in our prayers.
Rose & George Horn
Rose & George Horn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved