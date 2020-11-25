Shirley K. Lehr, 86, formerly of Schnecksville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Genesis Health Center, Voorhees, NJ. She was the wife of the late Alton G. "Butch" Lehr, Jr., who passed away in 2007. Born in Allentown on September 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Catherine (Bechtel) Bold. Shirley retired from Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, working as a buyer for the cafeteria and restaurant. She also owned & operated the Old Post Inn, Slatington along with her late husband Butch. Shirley was a former member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville and the Schnecksville Fire Company.



She is survived by daughter: April and husband Gregory Rogers of Medford, NJ; sons: Barry Lehr and wife Jalaine of Slatington, Jay Lehr and wife Carrie of Schnecksville, Christopher Lehr and partner Laura of Ft. White, FL; grandchildren: Dr. Elyse and husband Dr. Gary MacDonald, Marisa Lobach and partner Brent Daniel, Brandon Lehr, Jenna Lehr. She was preceded in death by her brother John "Jack" Bold, Jr.



A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow service at Neffs Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall PA 18052.



Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.