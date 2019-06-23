Home

More Obituaries for Shirley Schaeffer
Shirley (Fowler) Schaeffer, age 97, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family in Columbus, Ohio. Shirley was born in Irvona, Pennsylvania, on August 14, 1921 to Walter and Stella (Hollingsworth) Fowler. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Allentown General Hospital, where she met and married her late husband, William J. Schaeffer, DDS, a native of Allentown.

Services were held at Schoedinger Chapel in Columbus, Ohio, with final interment at Glen Rest Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019
