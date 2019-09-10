|
Shirley L. Eshbach, 79, of Bethlehem passed away in her home surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Hazel (Carr) and William Magan. She was the loving wife of William S. Eshbach, Jr.
Shirley was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church and formerly a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Bethlehem. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1958 and went to work for Bethlehem Steel and later worked for Bethlehem Area School District, GC Murphy's and retired from Piercing Pagoda. She was a member of the Autumn Club and Lionesses of Bethlehem Township and a local cruise group. Shirley was an avid newspaper reader, Phillies and Eagles fan, Penn State season ticket holder for 35 years and she enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo and going to casino.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, William Eshbach, Jr.; children, David Eshbach and Debbie Eshbach; beloved granddaughter, Sarah Eshbach; brother in law, Dale Eshbach and his wife, Sophie; sister in law, Doris Eshbach; sister in law, Barbara Magan and many cousins, nieces, nephews, God children and countless special friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, William Magan, Harry "P-Nuts" Magan, Richard "Dick" Magan and Robert Magan and sister, Fanny Hartranft.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Another viewing will also be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
To honor the many nurses that helped care for Shirley over the many years of her cancer journey, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke's Nursing Excellence Fund C/O development office 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019