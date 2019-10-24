|
Shirley Lynn Nagle, 92, of Bethlehem went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald G Nagle for 65 years. She was born on February 2, 1927 in Bethlehem and was the daughter of the late Wilbert S. and Mildred (Werkheiser) Lynn. Shirley was a 1944 graduate of Liberty High School and a proud graduate of the 1947 Nursing Class of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.
Upon graduation from nursing school, Shirley worked as a RN and Head Nurse at St. Luke's for 7 years. She then worked part-time as a Private Duty nurse while attending to her husband and family as a homemaker. In 1969, she returned to Nursing full-time as Head Nurse of the Emergency Room at the then Muhlenberg Medical Center. Eventually, Shirley rose to become the Director of Operating Room – Nursing Services
She was a 50 Year member of Calypso Chapter – Order of Eastern Star and was a Rangerette for the Bethlehem Tall Cedars of Lebanon. She was a member of Edgeboro Moravian Church and was a strong advocate of Moravian music. Her favorite hymn was "Jesus Makes My Heart Rejoice", and her favorite Christmas Carol was "Joy to the World." Shirley was also musically inclined, performing as 2nd Chair Clarinet for the Moravian Symphony in Brass & Reeds during the 1960s.
Shirley was an avid reader and excellent at doing mental games such as the Daily Jumble, Crosswords and Jigsaw Puzzles. However, the pride and highlight of her life was her husband, children, grandchildren and her dogs.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly missed by sons Jack, David and his wife Pam, daughter Jane Martin and her husband Carl, grandchildren, Michael Jankiewicz and wife Catherine, Lindsey Jankiewicz Breiner and her husband Dan, and Julie Nagle, great-grandchild, Elyse Breiner, step-grandchildren Lynette and Leslie Martin, and step-great-grandchild, Shea Valbrun.
SERVICES: Funeral Services with Rev. Daniel Miller officiating will be held Monday, October 28, at 11 AM in the Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. To honor Shirley, the family is requesting that something blue be worn to the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, to Edgeboro Moravian Church, 645 Hamilton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019