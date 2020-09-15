Shirley L. Trumbauer, 92, of Saylorsburg, formerly of Palmer Township, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus.
Born August 5, 1928, in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ervin G. Hockman and Blanche (Detweiler) Wagner. She was a step-daughter of the late Robert Wagner.
She and her husband, Elwood R. Trumbauer, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on August 3, 2020.
Shirley graduated from Easton High School Class of 1946.
She was last employed as a secretary at Palmer Moravian Church.
Shirley enjoyed sewing and needlework.
She was a member of Central Moravian Church where she was in women's fellowship and was coordinator of the birthday greeters.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Elwood, are a son, Barry E. Trumbauer, a daughter, Kathy I. Peters and her husband Glenn; a brother, David G. Wagner and his wife Leslie; a grandson, Joshua L. Peters and his wife Karen; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert E. Hockman.
A graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday in Nisky Hill Cemetery, 254 E. Church Street, Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson Borough. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Moravian Church Food Pantry, 73 W. Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.