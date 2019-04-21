Shirley Lane Kemmerer, 82, of Hellertown, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Carl F. Kemmerer whom she was married for 62 years. She was born in Ackermanville on December 20, 1936 to the late Alfred Lane and Elsa (Fritz) Lane Nikoden. Shirley worked as a Tax Account Clerk at Northampton County Government Center until retiring. She is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown.SURVIVORSChildren: Henry C. (Terry A.) of Lower Saucon Twp., Kandy Lane Ruggiero of Bethlehem, Carl F. II and fiancé Robin A. Hanni of Bethlehem; sisters: Susan Moll and Carol Keck, both of Easton, Janet Yost of New Ringgold, Joanne Nordstrom of Stroudsburg; brothers, Edward Mulitsch of Bushkill Falls, Robert Mistishen in Texas, John Nikoden of Wind Gap, J; grandchildren: Jeremiah J. Duffy, Jamie Lane Heller, Nicole L. Kemmerer, Kevin L. Kemmerer, Hailey M. Kemmerer, Seth C. Kemmerer; great grandchildren: Colton Lane Duffy, Kenley G. Duffy, Halle N. Shannon, Mason J. Kemmerer, Jaxon E. Kemmerer. Predeceased by: son-in-law: Michael A. Ruggiero, siblings: Doris Leggio, Priscilla Crouse, Lucas A. Lane, James Nikoden, Emma Lane, Carolyn Hancock.SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary