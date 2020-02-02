Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2128
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Bisher


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Bisher Obituary
Shirley M. Bisher, 85, of Bethlehem, PA passed away Friday, January 31st, at Country Meadows, Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA with Rev. Michael J. Scholtes officiating.  Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 AM Saturday, February 8th in the funeral home.  Burial will be held at the East Bangor Cemetery, East Bangor, PA.  Please visit gaffneyparsons.com to view a full obituary and offer online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2445 Lake Minsi Drive, Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -