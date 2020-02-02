|
Shirley M. Bisher, 85, of Bethlehem, PA passed away Friday, January 31st, at Country Meadows, Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA with Rev. Michael J. Scholtes officiating. Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 AM Saturday, February 8th in the funeral home. Burial will be held at the East Bangor Cemetery, East Bangor, PA. Please visit gaffneyparsons.com to view a full obituary and offer online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2445 Lake Minsi Drive, Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020