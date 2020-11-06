1/
Shirley M. Grim
Shirley M. (Leopold) Grim, 86, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving children. Shirley was the wife of the late Robert A. Grim. She was born in East Mauch Chunk, PA a daughter of the late George U. and Edith (Smith) Leopold. Shirley was a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1952. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, where she provided Elder Care Services. Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother. She was the most giving person whose family always came first.

Survivors: Son, Scott A. and his wife Donna L. Moyer of The Villages, FL; daughter, Jane A. (Moyer) Makos of Allentown; stepchildren, David A. Grim and Sharon M. and her husband John Kalafut both of Allentown; grandchildren, Christopher, Tanya, Melissa, Amanda and Zachary; nine greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Ritter.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: First Presbyterian Church 3231 Tilghman Street Allentown, 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
