|
|
Shirley M. Hewitt, 91, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, October 27 at LutherCrest in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Hewitt, Sr. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Maude and Arthur Matthews. The Matthews had ten children and Shirley was the only girl. She graduated from Dunmore High School. Following graduation, she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone where she met Bob, the love of her life. They were married for nearly 60 years until his passing. Bob and Shirley lived in numerous communities throughout Pennsylvania before settling in Allentown in 1960. Active in the Allentown community, Shirley volunteered for many years at the American Red Cross as a switch board operator.
Shirley loved Penn State and if she had been able to attend college that is where she would have gone. As a matter of fact, she once told a group of undergrads that she was a history professor there much to her family's amusement. Shirley also loved Lake Harmony where she summered for many years before moving there in 1986. She was a tireless volunteer for the Lake Harmony Fire and Rescue Squad. In appreciation, the communications room at the station is named in honor of Shirley and Bob.
Shirley was fun, generous and the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors: daughter Susan and Wayne Hoffman of Macungie; son Robert and Karen of Freehold, NJ; granddaughters Kristen and Milo Sewards of Dresher, PA and Lisa and Michael Walkiewicz of Macungie; grandsons, Christopher Hewitt of San Diego, CA and Tyler Hewitt of Point Pleasant, NJ; great-granddaughters Payton, Samantha, Dylan and Emma; and brother, Richard Matthews of Jacksonville. FL. She is predeceased by brothers William, Robert, Arthur, George, Russell, Joseph, Jack and David Matthews.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11am, Monday, November 4th, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Rd. Allentown, PA. There will be a calling period held in the Church Parlor from 10-11am Monday. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to LutherCrest, 800 Hausman Road, Allentown, PA 18104 or to the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019