Shirley M. Kiefer, 84, of Camp Hill and formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was born November 28, 1934 in Bethlehem to the late Raymond and Eva (Ueberroth) Transue and she was the widow of Richard C. Kiefer.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, traveling, reading and working as a travel agent. She retired from Bethlehem Area School District after working many years as a Teachers Aide.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Eve (husband Michael) Lorenzini of Europe, Cathy (husband Robert) Boscia of Bel Air, MD, and Joan (husband Todd) Dickinson of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Evan, and Claire; two nieces; and one nephew. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Manger, 1401 Greenview Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to ArtsQuest, 25 West 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019