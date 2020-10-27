Shirley M. Kramer, 64 years, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lehigh Center in Lower Macungie Twp. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Roland Masters and Ella (Grim) Shaller. She was a medical secretary for many years. Shirley was a member of Ziegels United Church of Christ in Breinigsville.
Survivors: Brother, Carl W. Masters (Darla) of Fogelsville, best friend, Sandra Masters of Andreas, 7 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sisters, Darlene Zellers and Blanda J. Prutzman.
Private Services. Interment will take place at Ziegels Union Cemetery in Breinigsville. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ziegels U.C.C., 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville, 18031.