|
|
Shirley M. LaFaver, 82, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Robert J. LaFaver. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Velma (Grow) Heffernan. Before retiring in 1991, she worked as a staff assistant at Chrysler First, Allentown. She was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church, Allentown. Survivors: sister Debra (Jeff) Frankenfield and niece Morgan (Chad) Wengert; sister in law, Ann Heffernan; nephew Michael Heffernan (Louisa) and children Ryan (Allison), and Jenna; nephew David Heffernan (Trish) and son Brad; nephew Timothy Heffernan (Kelly) and son Grayson. She was predeceased by her two brothers Neil and Edward.Memorial Services: 11:30 AM, Wednesday, June 12 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:30 AM. Private burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.Contributions can be made in her memory to Cedar Lutheran Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown, 18104
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019