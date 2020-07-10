Shirley M. Reinert, 88, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Gracedale. She was the wife of Kenneth R. Reinert, who died in 2000. Born in Hellertown, she was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Eisenhart) Glenn. Shirley worked at GE in Allentown and also Day Timers. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church, Moore Twp.
Surviving are sons, Roland of Bath, Glenn, and wife Mary of Slatington and Charles, and wife Deborah of Bethlehem; daughter, Linda Swartz, and husband Howard of Minersville; brother, Robert Glenn of Allentown; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters Diana and Dorothy, and siblings Karl, Doris and Kathryn.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
