Shirley Marie (Shive) Schubert, 88, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday September 21, 2020 in her daughter's home. She was the wife of the late James H. Schubert, who passed in October 2019. They married March 21, 1953 and celebrated over 66 years of marriage. Born on November 25, 1931 in Phillipsburg, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Clarence R. and Bertha (Beal) Shive. Shirley graduated from Phillipsburg High School class of 1949. She was employed at Morris Black & Sons in the Accounts Receivable department, retiring after 29 years in 1996. Previously, along with her husband, she owned and operated S.J.E. Cards and Gifts, Bethlehem 1977-84. Since 1996, Shirley was a non-licensed resident staff member of the Trexler Funeral Home. She was a charter member and a past-Distinguished President of the Kiwanis Club Lehigh Valley Industrial Park Allentown-Bethlehem. She was a member of the former St. Peter's U.C.C., Allentown.She is survived by sons: John Christopher and wife, Cheri of Wilmington, DE and David Scott of Trevose, PA; daughter Rebecca James of Palmerton; sister-in-law Ethel Shive; grandchildren Matthew and David DeHart, Elizabeth Schubert; step-grandson Kenneth Schuler; great grandchildren Noah Houtsch and Sarah DeHart; step great grandchildren Shane Walsh, Harrison Schuler; Nieces and Nephews. Shirley was predeceased by brothers, Donald and Harold; an infant brother, William, sister-in-law, Gloria Shive and son-in-law Dale James.Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 26, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM . Masks are required.Contributions can be made in her memory to Special Olympics or Kiwanis Club Allentown NE, c/o the funeral home, 18102. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com