TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Shirley R. Frantz Obituary
Shirley R. Frantz, 88, formerly of Coplay, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Eugene P. Frantz, Sr. Born in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. and Ruth E. (Losey) Wilson. Before retiring, she worked as a secretary for Lehigh County. Shirley enjoyed watching professional tennis matches on TV, playing bingo, and attending her Emmaus High School reunions.Survivors, son Eugene P. Jr. of Bethlehem; daughter Sandra L. Bradley of Emmaus; daughter in law, Veronica (Ronnie) of Virginia; grandchildren Holland and Brian, sister in law Oletha (Rinker) Wilson of Nazareth. She was predeceased by a son Brian D. and brothers Russell E. Jr., Jerome F. and Richard C. Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 24, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Calling will begin at 1:00 PM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comContributions can be made to the Pa Breast Cancer Coalition, c/o the funeral home, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2019
