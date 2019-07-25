Home

Shirley R. Long, 90, of Richlandtown formerly of Quakertown died July 23, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Health Care, Richlandtown. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Long and the late Richard C. Hartenstine. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late William James & Catherine (Rohr) Trautman. She was a member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church in Quakertown where she was a Sunday School teacher for 30 years and helped with the Funeral Buffet Committee.

Shirley is survived by a son Richard Hartenstine, a step daughter Dianne Long. A sister Betty J. Hartman, nephew Tom Hartman, two great nieces Hannah & Katie, and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter Susan Hartenstine, and a nephew John Hartman.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Phoebe Residence Activity Fund 108 S. Main St. Richlandtown, PA 18955.
Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019
