Shirley R. Salevsky, 89, formerly of Emmaus and Allentown, died on Friday, May 15, 220 at the Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown. Born in Morrisville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Catharine (Miller) Wilcox.
Survivors: Son, Henry G. Salevsky; Daughters, Linda D. Geisler and her husband Sam, Cheryl Peych and her husband Mike, and Michele Rice and her husband Ted; Sister, Doris Cook; 10 Grandchildren; and 11 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several siblings.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.