Shirley R. Salevsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley R. Salevsky, 89, formerly of Emmaus and Allentown, died on Friday, May 15, 220 at the Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown. Born in Morrisville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Catharine (Miller) Wilcox.

Survivors: Son, Henry G. Salevsky; Daughters, Linda D. Geisler and her husband Sam, Cheryl Peych and her husband Mike, and Michele Rice and her husband Ted; Sister, Doris Cook; 10 Grandchildren; and 11 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several siblings.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved