Shirley S. (Fenstermaker) McFarland, 84, of Coplay, passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Larry J. McFarland. Born in Slatedale, June 16, 1936, Shirley was the daughter of late Charles P. and Lillie V. (Metzger) Fenstermaker. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Horwith Trucks, Inc. in Northampton for 35 years before retiring in 1996. Shirley was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: Children, Peggysue Vince (Joseph) of Coplay, Sherry A. Rivera (Louis) of Coplay, Danny C. McFarland (Christine) of Schnecksville, Timothy C. McFarland (Helena) of Somerville, MA; sister, Elinore J. Dorshimer of Slatedale; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Sylvia D. Dieter, Charles L. Fenstermaker, Geraldine M. Horwith, Carl P. Fenstermaker.
Service: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. Interment will take place at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.