Shirley S. McFarland
1936 - 2020
Shirley S. (Fenstermaker) McFarland, 84, of Coplay, passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Larry J. McFarland. Born in Slatedale, June 16, 1936, Shirley was the daughter of late Charles P. and Lillie V. (Metzger) Fenstermaker. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Horwith Trucks, Inc. in Northampton for 35 years before retiring in 1996. Shirley was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: Children, Peggysue Vince (Joseph) of Coplay, Sherry A. Rivera (Louis) of Coplay, Danny C. McFarland (Christine) of Schnecksville, Timothy C. McFarland (Helena) of Somerville, MA; sister, Elinore J. Dorshimer of Slatedale; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Sylvia D. Dieter, Charles L. Fenstermaker, Geraldine M. Horwith, Carl P. Fenstermaker.

Service: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. Interment will take place at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Peggy my heart goes out to you and all of your family. Memories of being at your house, camping and do things with your mom and Dad come to mind. They loved all of you so much and it showed. Sending prayers, love and lots of hugs to all of you. ❤
Cindy
