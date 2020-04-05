Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Shirleyan (Beitler) Lamm

Shirleyan (Beitler) Lamm Obituary
Shirleyan (Beitler) Lamm, 89, a resident of Tower Court, on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, and formerly a resident of The Fairways at Brookside, Macungie; and Allentown, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Henry Health Care Center. She was the widow of Frank W. Lamm, who died on January 11, 2014. Born in Allentown, Shirleyan was a daughter of the late Ralph and Jennie (Lutte) Beilter, and was a graduate of Parkland High School. Shirleyan and her husband Frank were married on August 16, 1952. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, who took pride in taking care of her home. After spending many years at home raising her son, Shirleyan worked as a Medical Secretary at ILGWU, Allentown. She also worked as a Teacher's Aide in the Macungie school system. Shirleyan looked forward to the family vacations in Canada, where she enjoyed bass fishing with her husband and son. Most recently, she enjoyed spending time on her porch at Tower Court with her four-legged companion, Jasmine. She is survived by her son, Barry W., husband of Leslie W. (Williams) Lamm, Elverson, Chester County; and a niece and nephew. Services and burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown, will be held privately. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
