Home

POWERED BY

Services
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney H. Kaplan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sidney H. Kaplan Obituary
Sidney H. Kaplan, 90 of Wilson Borough died Feb. 20, 2019. Born July 14, 1928 in Easton he was a son of the late Morris and Fannie (Sher) Kaplan. He and his wife, the former Helen Feuerman would have been married 59 years next week. He was a 1946 graduate of Easton HS and member of their reunion committee. He served in the Army and was a second-generation owner/operator of Kaplan Awning in Easton where he remained active for more than fifty years even after transitioning the business to his children. He was a member of Bnai Abraham Synagogue and former member of Northampton Country Club. He was an avid bowler and active in numerous bowling leagues. He is survived by his wife; his son: David Kaplan (wife Snookie) of Wilson; his daughter: Randi Kaplan of Forks Twp.; brother: Dr. Lee Kaplan; and sister: Isabel Schiff. Siblings: Joseph Kaplan,Ethel Kahan and Dorothy "Toots" Kaplan died earlier.Services are 10 AM Sunday in Bnai Abraham Synagogue, 1545 Bushkill St., Easton. Interment Bnai Abraham Cemetery, Forks. The family will sit Shiva, Sunday to Tuesday at 7 PM in the Synagogue.Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the Synagogue. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
Download Now