Sidney H. Kaplan, 90 of Wilson Borough died Feb. 20, 2019. Born July 14, 1928 in Easton he was a son of the late Morris and Fannie (Sher) Kaplan. He and his wife, the former Helen Feuerman would have been married 59 years next week. He was a 1946 graduate of Easton HS and member of their reunion committee. He served in the Army and was a second-generation owner/operator of Kaplan Awning in Easton where he remained active for more than fifty years even after transitioning the business to his children. He was a member of Bnai Abraham Synagogue and former member of Northampton Country Club. He was an avid bowler and active in numerous bowling leagues. He is survived by his wife; his son: David Kaplan (wife Snookie) of Wilson; his daughter: Randi Kaplan of Forks Twp.; brother: Dr. Lee Kaplan; and sister: Isabel Schiff. Siblings: Joseph Kaplan,Ethel Kahan and Dorothy "Toots" Kaplan died earlier.Services are 10 AM Sunday in Bnai Abraham Synagogue, 1545 Bushkill St., Easton. Interment Bnai Abraham Cemetery, Forks. The family will sit Shiva, Sunday to Tuesday at 7 PM in the Synagogue.Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the Synagogue.