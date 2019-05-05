Sidney R. Butler, 87, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Alexandria Manor, of Nazareth. He was the husband of M. Eleanor "Ellie" (Newhook) Butler. They celebrated 65 years of marriage on December 27, 2018. Sidney was born June 11, 1931 in Silver Springs, MD. He was the son of the late George and Carrie (Blue) Butler. Sidney earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine. He continued his education at Penn State University, where he earned his PhD. He was a research scientist with Dupont of Wilmington, DE until 1969 when he left to become a Professor of Metallurgy at Lehigh University. Upon retirement from Lehigh in 1989, he established the Slate Quarry Vineyard and Winery and ran it until 2004. As well as his love for growing grapes and making wine, he was an avid hunter and bird watcher.In addition to his wife, Sidney is missed by children, Steven R. Butler and wife Debra, of Norman, OK, Scott C. Butler and wife Cheryl, of Nazareth, Sandra K. Detwiler and husband Paul, of Bedford, PA, John C. Butler and wife Susannah, of Mt. Airy, MD. Also by eleven Grandchildren, four Great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Shirley Butler, of Damascus, MD. He was pre-deceased by brother, George H. Butler.Family and friends may attend Sidney's Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth PA 18064. Followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery, of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, in keeping with his love for bird watching, donations may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary