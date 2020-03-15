|
Siglinde R. "Mutti" Agentis, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday March 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Rüsselsheim, Germany she was the daughter of the late Georg and Lisette (Hornung) Reining. Mutti was a seamstress and also an amazing cook. She sold her famous potato pancakes at the Allentown Fair and Musikfest for many years. Mutti loved music and dancing. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Dorita Micale and her husband, Fortunato, Rosa Agentis Feeney and fiancé Harry Dreizen, Francis Feeney, Jacqueline Agentis and Anna Maria Durn and her husband, Robert; grandchildren Linda and husband Greg, Regina and husband Bob, Monica and husband Jeff, Alexandra and Aidan and great grandchildren Emily Lia, Bobby, Natalia, Ella and Jacob, Katelyn, Tyler and Dylan. Mutti was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Agentis, son Harold Agentis and her siblings Gretchen, Elizabeth and Heinz.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Friday March 27, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 6 P.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020