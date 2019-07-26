|
Sonia Olivieri, 81, of Allentown, passed into eternal rest and peace on July 24, 2019. She was the wife of Israel Olivieri, Sr. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Angela (Ocasio) Martinez. Sonia was a teacher at Community Services for Children.
Survivors: Husband; Children, Hector, Miguel, and Roberto Ortiz, Elizabeth Ortiz Kaintz, Israel Olivieri, Jr., and Jose Orlando Olivieri; 20 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren; Sister, Carmen Morales. Sonia was predeceased by her children, Guillermo Ortiz and Sonia Angelica Ortiz.
Services: 10:30 AM Monday, July 29th, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hours will be held 3-5 PM Sunday and 10-10:30 AM Monday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Services for Children, 1520 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109 or at www.cscinc.org or to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019