Sonya C. Charles
1931 - 2020
April 27, 1931 - June 9, 2020

Sonya passed away, Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Cedar Brook Nursing Facility in Fountain Hill, PA.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. and was the eldest daughter of the late Harvey "Habib" and Freida Charles. She was preceded in death by her brother William "Buddy" Charles and sisters, Christine G. Gerrouge and Vera McQue.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Timothy W. and Roseann Charles, David G. and Grace Gerrouge, Vanessa C., Benjamin and Abigail Thompson, Rachael R. and Trevor Remmel, Christina M., Weston Snyder and Amanda R. and Nicholas Mammano.

Sonya will be remembered and loved for her passion for music and the performing arts. She sang in the church choir and in school as a youngster. In her later years she was a soprano singer and actress in plays, "George M! - Brigadoon - My Fair Lady - Show Boat and La Cage Aux Folles" for the Civic Little Theater.

She will be missed, loved, and remembered by many. God bless her and keep her safe.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

