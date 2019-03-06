Soon Yi "Tina" (Pak) Fletcher, 82, of Coopersburg, passed away March 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Fletcher. Born in Korea, she was the daughter of the late Min Chol and Hi (Kong) Pak. Tina was an avid gardener and will be deeply missed by her family.Survivors: son- Michael of Allentown; sister-in-law- Eddi (Fletcher) and husband Joe Salamone of Florida; brother-in-law- Leo and wife Vickie Fletcher of Quakertown; sister-in-law- Jo Lunardini of Erie; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Tina was predeceased by her sister-in-law- Margaret (Fletcher) Chapleski.A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8th 9:30-10:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM all in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to St. Luke's Hospice House for their care and comfort to Tina and her family.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Tina's memory to St. Luke's Hospice House care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary