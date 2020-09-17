Sophia C. Martin, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Holy Family Manor. She was born on January 23,1931 in Bethlehem; daughter of the late George and Frances (Holecz) Dodig. Sophia is survived by her husband of 71 years, Artillio James Martin.
She will be lovingly remembered for her dedication to her family. Sophia was the matriarch of the family and she appreciated sharing family traditions. She enjoyed baking and cooking, and had great fun polka dancing. Sophia was a wonderful hostess as well. Entertaining family and neighbors was very special to her.
Sophia attended Liberty High School until 10th grade at which time she went to work at Dodig's Grocery Store. At the age of 65, Sophia returned to school, determined to earn her GED. Her hard work paid off as she proudly accepted the title of valedictorian.
Sophia worked in the textile industry for most of her career. She retired from SureFit, where she worked as a cloth spreader for over 25 years. Sophia served as the president of the I.L.G.W.U. and always rooted for the underdog.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bethlehem and more recently, St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She was a member of Coplay Saengerbund and the Croatian Lodge.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Mary Weaver; and Suzanne Scott and husband, Van; son-in-law, Richard Morrissey, husband of the late Frances Marie Morrissey; grandson, Jonathan Morrissey and wife, Melissa; great grandchildren, Nathaniel and his fiancé, Chelsea; and Charlotte; as well as great-great grandson, Jacob.
Sophia was also preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Talaber, and Marie Trilli; and brothers, Rudolph, George, Michael, and Steven.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd floor of Holy Family Manor for the care and compassion shown to their mother.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 E. 5th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Manor and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
