Sophia "Sunny" Gergel passed away peacefully in her home on November 19, 2019. Born in Mt. Union, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Sophie (Remek) Gergel.
She attended Sacred Heart and Central Catholic School, eventually moving on to Bryan School of Practical Nursing. She worked at Unite (formerly, the International Ladies Garment Workers Union) from 1956 until her retirement in 1991.
She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Sylvia Allen of Allentown, many nieces and nephews, and her companion, Mary Carfara, with whom she resided.
A private mass of Christian Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sophia's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church's memorial fund.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019