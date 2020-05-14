Sophia M. Waller, 95, of Easton, passed away in Manor Care Nursing Home Bethlehem, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leeland Waller who passed in 2010. Born in Newark NJ, she was a daughter of the late Jose and Matiana (Gonzalez) Martinez. She was a nurse for many years working in base hospitals, while with her husband during his career in the Army and later earned a Master's degree in New York. She had attended Holy Infancy Catholic Church. She is survived by her sisters, Paz Arechiga and Guadalupe Dominguez and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and sisters.
Services will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.