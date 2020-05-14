Sophia Martinez Waller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophia M. Waller, 95, of Easton, passed away in Manor Care Nursing Home Bethlehem, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leeland Waller who passed in 2010. Born in Newark NJ, she was a daughter of the late Jose and Matiana (Gonzalez) Martinez. She was a nurse for many years working in base hospitals, while with her husband during his career in the Army and later earned a Master's degree in New York. She had attended Holy Infancy Catholic Church. She is survived by her sisters, Paz Arechiga and Guadalupe Dominguez and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and sisters.

Services will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved