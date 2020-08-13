1/1
Spencer J. Black
Spencer J. Black, 85, of Emmaus passed away August 6th at his home. He was the husband of Shirley Black, they were married for 62 years this past December. Mr. Black received a Master's degree from Kutztown State College and was a Social Studies teacher at Southern Lehigh High School for 30 years. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother George D. Black and a sister, Jeanette Burns.

Services: private, interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 9, 2020
Dear Aunt Shirley, although no words can ease your pain, I pray that happy memories you and Uncle Spencer shared throughout your life together will help you through this difficult time. I will miss him. I love you very much. Cheryl
Cheryl
Family
August 8, 2020
We are so sorry about Spencer. He was such an intelligent man. We were blessed and to spend time with him and Shirley. He will be missed. Sally and Dave loved him so much.
RuthAnn Hendricks
