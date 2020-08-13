Spencer J. Black, 85, of Emmaus passed away August 6th at his home. He was the husband of Shirley Black, they were married for 62 years this past December. Mr. Black received a Master's degree from Kutztown State College and was a Social Studies teacher at Southern Lehigh High School for 30 years. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He is survived by his wife; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother George D. Black and a sister, Jeanette Burns.



Services: private, interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



