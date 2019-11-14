|
|
Stacie L. Herceg, age 45, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania due to complications of Cystic Fibrosis.
Stacie, born June 16, 1974, is survived by her father, Robert F. Everett, mother, Sandra C. Everett (nee - Sliwoo); daughter, Emma Herceg; brother, Jason Everett Sr. and his wife Marianne, nieces Julianna and Amelia, and nephew Jason Everett Jr.; aunt, Martha Bryson; cousins, Karen Kurtz, Frank Godshall, Samantha Angelone, Gretchen Godshall, and Dani Durphy;
Stacie was a 1992 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology at Rider University in 1996. She was a caring mother who put her heart into everything she loved. She had immeasurable patience that helped her overcome the challenges in her life, from her fight against cystic fibrosis to completing a 12,500-piece jigsaw puzzle that was grandly put on display. Stacie proudly sewed her daughter's beautiful Halloween costumes every year for 14 years. For others, she would never turn down the opportunity to help out by sewing a stray button or fixing a hem on a dress. While Stacie's battle with Cystic Fibrosis kept her from full-time employment; she took every chance she could to volunteer at the Liberty Bell Elementary School library even after her daughter moved onto high school. Stacie had a strong passion for hard rock and metal music which took her to several concerts and allowed her to be herself. Stacie also loved to travel as often as she could. She visited eight countries on three continents as well as several islands with her family over the years. Her perseverance allowed her to climb hills in Europe, Costa Rica and Hawaii, see Japan and its culture first-hand, and swim in her beloved "clear blue water" surrounding tropical islands. Stacie loved the beach. On her trips to the Jersey shore boardwalk, she was sure to buy fudge and salt water taffy because of her huge sweet tooth. To share that part of her, she would hand-make chocolate covered pretzels to give as gifts to loved ones. Take a Breather Foundation gifted Stacie a trip of a lifetime for her daughter and her as they granted a Disney Cruise vacation in 2017. Ever the child at heart, she would play video games and watch cartoons. Her love of fantasy made her the creative and imaginative mother who loved to play pretend with her daughter. She attended every dance recital and swim meet for her daughter that she could. She was an animal lover who cherished her pets with all of her heart, whether they were a dog, cat, or turtle. She never let a flight of stairs or shortness of breath stand in the way of her experiencing life. She embodied the song, from One Republic "I Lived".
Stacie's daughter, Emma, invites loved ones and friends to gather to celebrate Stacie' life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. until at 3:30 P.M. at The Copperhead Grill's Center Valley location at 5737 Route 378, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Take a Breather Foundation, 107 Forrest Avenue, Suite 105, Narberth, PA 19072.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019