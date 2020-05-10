Stacy A. Swartz-Thomas
Stacy A. Swartz-Thomas, 52, of Bethlehem, passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg on May 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Chris E. Thomas with whom she shared 24 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of David and Nancy (Hagenbuch) Swartz of Bethlehem. She was a graduate of Liberty High School and later Northampton Community College, where she studied for her LPN. She then worked as an LPN at Holy Family Manor for several years. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also survived by a brother Colin Swarts (Tonya) of Wilson Boro.

Services: At Stacy's request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers a contribution to Ferry Feet Rescue, 771 S Cottonwood Rd., Walnutport, Pa 18088, would be appreciated by the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
3 entries
May 10, 2020
Very sorry to hear of her passing. We grew up in the same neighborhood and walked together after getting off the bus. RIP and condolences to her husband, brother, mother and father, so very sorry.
Jennifer Huber(Markwith)
May 7, 2020
We were childhood kids in the neighborhood and I had the pleasure of calling her a friend, Ifeel sorry for her Mom, Dad, brother (Collin) for their loss, prayers go out to all and may she rest in peace with the angels!
Jerry Johnson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Grew up on Dogwood lane with her and her brother. Saddened by her passing! Condolences to her husband, mother, father and brother.
Mark Reppert
