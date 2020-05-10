Stacy A. Swartz-Thomas, 52, of Bethlehem, passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg on May 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Chris E. Thomas with whom she shared 24 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of David and Nancy (Hagenbuch) Swartz of Bethlehem. She was a graduate of Liberty High School and later Northampton Community College, where she studied for her LPN. She then worked as an LPN at Holy Family Manor for several years. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also survived by a brother Colin Swarts (Tonya) of Wilson Boro.
Services: At Stacy's request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers a contribution to Ferry Feet Rescue, 771 S Cottonwood Rd., Walnutport, Pa 18088, would be appreciated by the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.