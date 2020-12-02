1/
Stanford A. "Skip" Bollinger
Stanford A. "Skip" Bollinger, 82, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Danielsville. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Vinetta (Eckhart) Bollinger. He was a former member of Dinkey Memorial Church, Ashfield. Prior to retiring, he was employed as an automotive detailer. Skip enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Sterling, and four sisters, Alvista Bollinger, Eleanor Green, Alma Burbes, and Pansy Heffelfinger. Surviving are two sisters, Marie Reinhart, of Tamaqua, and Catherine Miller, of Lehighton; stepson, Troy Heiland and his wife, Angie, of Laurys Station, and their son, Torin; nieces and nephews. Service: Calling hours will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, at Hartman Funeral Home. Private services for immediate family with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Interment in New Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
