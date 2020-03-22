|
Stanley A. Kaplan, 83, of Palm Beach Gardens, formerly of Allentown, passed away March 20, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. He was the husband of Elaine A. (Mann) Kaplan. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 15th. He was the son of the late Morris and Anna (Siegel) Kaplan. Stan was a realtor with ReMax until his retirement. He was a former member of Temple Beth El.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Cynthia Kaplan Revesman and her husband, Mark, Pamela Kaplan Pelto and Elisa Kaplan Klein and her husband Steve; Sister, Roslyne Fels; 6 Grandchildren, Paul, Melyssa, Justin, Austin, Evan, Ryan. He was predeceased by a Sister, Sondra Toland.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: Jewish Family Services, Allentown www.jfslv.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020