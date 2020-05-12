Stanley D. Anthony, Jr., 88, of Slatington, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Rose Marie (Van Why) Anthony. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Stanley D. Sr., and Alverta M. (Serfass) Anthony. Stan attended Palmerton High School and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in Lancaster. He served his country honorably in the US Navy and the US Army. He worked for Riverside Motor Company in Slatington and Big A Auto Parts in Allentown for 25 years. He was a member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church in Palmerton. Stan enjoyed doing mission work with the Bethany Wesleyan Church in Cherryville, going on 14 trips. He was a member of the Gideon's International.



He is survived by his loving wife, Rose; sons, Mark Anthony of Walnutport, Michael Anthony of Walnutport; daughter, Susan Kroninger, wife of Duane of Schnecksville; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 step children, Amy Pysher and husband Paul, Franklin Hoffman and wife RoseMarie Ann, and Melissa Haydt and husband Kerry; 6 step grandsons and 11 step great grandchildren. Stanley was predeceased by an infant son John D. Anthony, and first wife Nancy B. (Coombs) Anthony.



A private graveside will be held at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stan's name to Faith Alive United Methodist Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton, PA 18071 c/o church Memorial Fund.



