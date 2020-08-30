1/
Stanley E. "Apple" Landis
1945 - 2020
Stanley E. "Apple" Landis, 75, of Coopersburg, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill Campus. Born in Allentown, May 22, 1945, Apple was the son of the late Ernest E. and Evelyn (Shankweiler) Landis. He was an independent owner/ operator truck driver his entire adult life before retiring in 2018 where he particularly enjoyed hauling oversized loads that required precise performance and skill. Apple had a zeal for life which allowed him to experience and enjoy cross-country R-Ving, racing, motorcycles, tractors, flying airplanes and boating.

Survivors: Fiance', Luanne Sutch with whom he resided for over 20 years; children, Wanda M. Kalusky (Joe) of New Tripoli, Carl A. Landis (Chris) of New Albany, Richard S. Landis of New Tripoli; siblings, Ernest I. Landis (Denise), Shirley Wynen, Joanne Smith (Craig), Barbara Reeth, Bernice Rauch (Dennis); granddaughters, Jenna Dottery (Dawson), Amanda Kubat; great grandchildren, Mason & Kash Curtis, Daxton Dottery, Olivia & Miles Kubat; predeceased by a brother, Donald Landis.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Guest Book

August 29, 2020
RIP Apple. You are anow pain free. Please watch over ur family, tell my dad I miss him so . U will be missed
Kim &Sylvia Landis
Family
