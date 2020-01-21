|
Stanley E. Oleynik 90, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020. Stanley was the husband of the late Mary Louise (Nolfa) Oleynik who passed on December 25, 2018. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Stanley J. and Susan (Petko) Oleynik. Stanley proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Stanley worked in Sales for Frederick Heating & Air Conditioning. Surviving are his sons; Jeffrey in Greensboro, NC, and Kenneth (Jeanne) in Edgewood, KY. A brother Richard (Jesse) in Canton, GA. Stanley's grandchildren are; Kaleigh, Megan, Justin, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his sisters; Mildred, Agnes, Helen, and Irene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception, Allentown. Calling will be on Wednesday from 8:30-9:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to c/o the funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020