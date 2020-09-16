We met Stan at the Lehigh Valley Yankees Fan Club meetings. What a great guy he was --he always had story to tell. Even though he had numerous health problems over the past few years, he was always upbeat and fun to be around. We will never forget how "lucky" he was at winning the prizes during the drawings at our meetings. I don't think many weeks went by when Stan's number didn't come up for a prize. Rest in peace, friend, we will always remember you.

Bob and Mary Beth Peropat

Friend