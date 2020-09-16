Stanley E. Turel, Jr., 79, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 11, 2020. His wife of 49 years, Gladys "Sue" (McCarthy) Turel, died in 2012. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dr. Stanley E. Sr. and Olive M. (Pickel) Turel. Stan graduated from Liberty High School in 1958.He attended Penn State University then Bethlehem Business School, where he met the love of his life, and Northampton Community College. He also served his country in the Army Reserves. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Co. for many years, then Prudential AARP, Fleet, Summit, and Bank of America, Lower Saucon Township Tax Collector, and Lower Saucon and Hellertown Police Departments. He was the Hellertown/ Lower Saucon Man of the Year in 1974. Stan has been intricately involved with all aspects Se-Wy-Co for most of his life. He was a member of Se-Wy-Co Fire Company for 57 years, and Fire Police Captain for 42 years. He served as Treasurer for both the Se-Wy-Co Ambulance and Fire Company. He served as Ambulance Captain and President as well as Vice President and Recording Secretary to the fire company. He was also President of Lower Saucon Firemen's Relief Association, Northampton County Fire Police Association, and Lower Saucon Elementary School PTA. In addition to his loyal service and life membership to Se-Wy-Co, he was a life member of Penn Forest Fire Company #1. A member of Faith UCC Church, Center Valley, and also Christ Lutheran Church, Penn Forrest, he enjoyed bowling and slo-pitch softball.
Surviving are daughters, Cheryl Lynn (Robert) Daumer of Allen Township and Lori Ann (David) Frantz, Jr. of Chestnuthill Twp.; a sister, Roberta Turel of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Shaun Austin, Russell (Stephanie) Daumer, Anessa Frantz and David Frantz, III; and great-grandchildren, Damian, Scarlet and Elijah.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday, September 20, from 3 - 5 p.m. and Monday, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Se-Wy-Co Fire Company. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, followed by burial with military honors in Friedensville Cemetery. Due to the pandemic restrictions both viewings and service will be held in the open air at Se-Wy-Co. Masks and social distancing will be strictly required of all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
.