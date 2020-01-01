|
Stanley I. Stein, MD, 85, of Allentown, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and physician to four generations of Lehigh Valley residents, passed away surrounded by family on the afternoon of December 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
Dr. Stein was a practicing pediatrician from 1962 until the final day of his life. On December 7, he celebrated the cumulation of 56 exceptional years of practice. He cared for more than 50,000 children and administered over one million vaccines during his storied medical career. Revered for his extraordinary dedication to his patients, his disarmingly wry sense of humor, and his astonishing encyclopedic memory of everyone for whom he cared, Dr. Stein could scarcely enter an establishment in Eastern Pennsylvania without being approached by thankful families.
Born on February 8, 1934 in Brooklyn to Dr. Abraham and Hannah Stein, Dr. Stein earned his bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Vermont. In addition to graduating as a Dean's List student in the top ten percent of his class, he was a highly-respected leader on campus, serving as president of the senior men's honorary society, director of the university's winter carnival, president of his fraternity Tau Epsilon Phi, and president of the school's inter-fraternity council. He was one of four men in his class awarded induction into the prestigious Boulder Society.
After obtaining his undergraduate degree in 1955, Dr. Stein received his medical degree from the University of Vermont in 1959. He completed his pediatric internship at New York Bellevue Hospital, followed by a residency in pediatrics at Babies' Hospital (now, Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of New York-Presbyterian), a part of Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Stein then served in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he established the pediatric ward on the undergraduate campus of Johns Hopkins University at the U.S. Public Health Hospital. In 1964, he started his private practice in Pennsylvania. Three years later, he became Chief of Pediatrics at St. Luke's – a position he held for 32 years.
Dr. Stein was the patriarch of a large and loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Manya of Allentown, whom he met at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania. He is additionally survived by children, Michele Stein of Boca Raton, Debra and her husband Dr. Scott Rosen of Allentown, Laurie and her husband Buddy Lesavoy, Esq., of Allentown, Heidi and her husband Jerry Knafo, Esq., of Allentown; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother and long-time partner in medical practice, Dr. Richard Stein (Arlene) of Allentown; a sister, Dr. Ronnie Pollack of Clearwater, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also a devoted community member of Temple Beth El in Allentown for 55 years.
Dr. Stein's oft-repeated personal mantra will never be forgotten: "As life goes on, may you always have everything you want, but most of all, love and appreciate everything you have." He heeded that wisdom every day of his life, as will his numerous family and friends for generations to come.
Services: 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd., Allentown. Interment will be in Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Shiva will be held on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m.; location to be announced. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: Dr. Stanley Stein Memorial Fund at Temple Beth El in Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020