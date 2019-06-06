Stanley J. Felchock, 96, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 under the care of nephew, Richard & Vera Nederostek. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Konya) Felchock, who died earlier. Born in Ironton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Zima) Felchock. Stanley retired in 1984 from IMC Chemical after 39 years of employment. He also operated a clock repair service in his home for 30 years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Stanley honorably served his country in the United States Army during WW II and was a life member of the Catholic War Veterans post #454. He was a life member of the Slatington Moose and the Alliance Fire Company. Survivors: Many nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Frank and Walter Felchock; sisters, Eva Nederostek, Cora Ondush, Josephine Fehr, Stella Karc and Mary Motsko. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Stanley. Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary