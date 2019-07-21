Stanley James Moyer, 83 years, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Lehigh Center, Macungie. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Stanley W. and Miriam (Moyer) Beidelman, of Whitehall. Brother to the late Sylvia R. Nikles, of Catasauqua.



He was a graduate of Whitehall High School. 'Stan' was a prominent member of the musical community both as music instructor and performer, having served: 58 years as a member of The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada, 36 years as principle trumpet and soloist for the Allentown Band, The Municipal Band of Allentown, Easton Municipal Band and Founder of the Stanley J. Moyer brass quartet. He began his instructor career as the Music Director at Whitehall High School and then went on to become the Music Director at Swain School, Allentown for 50 years. He served in the Presidents Own U.S. Marine Band where his proudest performances were for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 as well as John F. Kennedy's inauguration in 1961. Stan also played for Christmas Eve church services and Twelfth Night at Christ Lutheran, Allentown as well as many performances around the Lehigh Valley with his 'favorite' piano accompanist, his sister Sylvia.



Lovingly known as 'Uncle Tan' his survivors include a niece Beth Nikles Olson and her husband John, and great-nieces Kira Raye and Scarlet Rose.