O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:45 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Stanley J. Walnock, 75, of Kempton, passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Stanley was a son of the late Stanley J. and Helen (Michak) Walnock Sr.. Stanley worked as a General Manager for Air Products and Chemicals in Trexlertown for many years prior to his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Surviving are his daughters; Robin and Kristine, and his brothers; Robert P. and Donald V.. He was preceded in death by his sister Loretta H. Terry in 1998. A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 9:45 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00-9:45 am.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019
