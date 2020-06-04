Ruth and Family,
I will never forget this sweet man and loving husband. Truly the kindest person. My Sincere condolences for your loss. We will deeply miss him!
Thank you for sharing him with us.
Stanley L. Paul, 98, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Wallace) Paul. They celebrated their 76th anniversary last August. Born in Mahoning, he was a son of the late Stanley and Minnie (Mertz) Paul. A U.S. Navy veteran, Stanley proudly served his country during World War II aboard the U.S.S. LaGrange. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Co. as a draftsman for many years before retiring. Stanley was a lifelong member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, where he sang in the church choir for most of his life. He volunteered for Musikfest as part of the Gray Team and was an avid woodworker. He and his wife Ruth enjoyed camping in Vermont.
Surviving with his wife, Ruth, are daughters, Cathi Templin of Richland, Sandra Neipert of Bethlehem and Mary Ann Lynn, and husband Bob of Bethlehem; a son, James, and wife Marene of Towsend, MD; 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Immediate services will be private with a memorial service in the church to be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations in Stanley's name may be sent to the Cathedral, 321 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.