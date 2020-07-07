Stanley L. Zmitrovich, 97, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Kondrach) Zmitrovich. Born in Cranberry, PA, he was a son of the late Stanley M. and Catherine (Burkot) Zmitrovich. He worked at Raxon for 40 years before retiring and prior at Phoenix Silk Mills for 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Stanley was one of the founding members of Norte Dame Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA



Survivors: son, Stanley J. and wife, Linda; brother, Henry; sister Dolores wife of James Thomas; three grandsons, Stanley M.; Daniel C. and wife, April; Bryan S. and wife, Danielle; three great grandchildren, Kylie, Caden, and Benjamin.



Services: 11:30 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Stanley's memory may be made to Phoebe Home Activity Fund, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store